Pregnant woman and her unborn baby killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed, and a 22-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to the 600 block of Bruce Street around 8:10 p.m.

The woman suffered a gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where both she and the unborn child were pronounced dead.

The man was taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He is said to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

