Pregnant woman killed in Mt. Morris house fire

MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A pregnant woman has died in a house fire in Mt. Morris.

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 pm. on South Hannah Avenue.

Mt. Morris Fire Protection District said heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the home when they arrived.

The 27-year-old victim was found unconscious in the kitchen. She died at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

