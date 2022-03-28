WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden is not walking back his comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his team is doing the opposite.

Biden wrapped up his trip to Europe with a speech in Poland, where he told crowds that Putin “cannot remain in power.” Some took this as a call for a regime change, but U.S. officials said that it not their strategy.

The president clarified his message, saying that it was not a call for action. Rather, it was his own opinion.

“It means that I would hope if I just said, was expressing my outrage,” Biden said. “He shouldn’t remain in power, just like, you know, bad people shouldn’t continue to do bad things.”

Some Republicans are worried about the president’s choice of words, saying that even a mistake could inflame Putin.