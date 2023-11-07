BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden will visit Belvidere on Thursday to meet with autoworkers and deliver remarks on the United Auto Workers’ recent contract agreement.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and UAW President Shawn Fain will join the President to “highlight his commitment to delivering for working families and creating good-paying union jobs, as well as the UAW’s historic agreement that includes bringing thousands of UAW jobs back to Belvidere and reopening a plant.”

The UAW recently reached a contract agreement with automaker Stellantis to restart the idled Belvidere Assembly Plant.

Stellantis has committed to invest nearly $5 billion to retool the plant for new production, which includes a midsize pickup truck, an adjacent electric vehicle battery plant, and an Amazon-styled Mopar parts distribution center.

The company will reportedly spend $3.2 billion to build an EV battery plant. In July, Stellantis said Illinois had purchased 170 acres of land next to the idled Belvidere plant prior to the union contract expiration. The plant is expected to create 1,300 jobs and launch in 2028. Stellantis said it was part of a joint venture with a yet-unidentified business partner.

Stellantis will invest another $100 million to create a “megahub” parts distribution center for its Mopar brand parts. Stellantis’ plan would shut existing Mopar parts and distribution centers across the country and consolidate them into larger “Amazon-like” distribution centers. Stellantis is expected to begin stamping operations for supply parts in 2025.

Workers at regional parts centers, in Naperville, will be consolidated into the new facility.

The company could also benefit from the 2021 Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act, which provides a 75% state income tax incentive for automakers to retrain employees to EV production.

The Belvidere plant opened as a Chrysler factory in 1965, manufacturing the Plymouth Fury. When it was idled in 2023, it was making the Jeep Cherokee.

Stellantis was formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in 2021.