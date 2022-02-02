President Biden invites Sen. Durbin to weigh in on Supreme Court pick

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Senator Dick Durbin is defending President Biden’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

The president is expected to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by the end of the month. He has repeatedly said that he plans to nominate a Black woman to the court who is also a candidate with character and the qualities of a judge.

Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives the president a chance to fulfill that pledge.

“I can tell you, of those that have just been named that I’ve read about, there are some extraordinary achievements that they’ve been managed to put into their resumes in the course of their lives,” Durbin said.

Many Republicans said that race and gender should not be a factor in Biden’s decision. Senator Susan Collins said that it politicizes the nominee process, but Durbin pointed out that Republican presidents did the same thing.