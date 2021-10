In this Sept. 24, 2021 photo, President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden’s plan for a massive expansion of social programs is being framed by supporters as such a high-stakes endeavor that it’s “too big to fail.” It also may be too big to describe. A series of crises, from Afghanistan to COVID-19, along with the convoluted legislative process have hampered the White House’s ability to promote the $3.5 trillion package or even say definitively what’s in it. The price tag is sure to shrink and it’s possible that components could change. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, October 7th, Joe Biden Will be traveling to Chicago, Illinois to talk about the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Biden was originally supposed to travel to Chicago on Wednesday, September 29th, but he had to cancel to negotiate his legislative agenda the Chicago Tribune reported.