KANKAKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit a family farm in Kankakee on Wednesday, where he will deliver remarks on the food supply and inflation.

Biden is expected to discuss the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on America’s rising food and gas prices, and talk about his administration’s plans to give farmers resources to boost domestic food production.

