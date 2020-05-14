President Trump calls supreme court decision a win for Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump praised the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order with a tweet on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the court ruled that Evers overstepped his authority when he extended the safer-at-home order for another month, without consulting lawmakers.

The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

“The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!” the President tweeted.

In the meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Congress Monday that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

