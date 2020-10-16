President Trump to hold Make America Great Again rally in Janesville on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The road to the White House goes through Janesville on Saturday as President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally tomorrow.

The rally is meant to support law enforcement and will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Trump was initially set to appear in Janesville on October 3rd but canceled the trip after his diagnosis of coronavirus.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is expecting a big turnout and has closed Highway 51 between Highway 11 and Townline Road, beginning at 9 a.m.

Blackhawk Technical College is the designated parking lot for the event.

Drivers are urged to use County Road G to get to campus.

