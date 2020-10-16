President Trump to hold Make America Great Again rally in Janesville on Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The road to the White House goes through Janesville on Saturday as President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally tomorrow.

The rally is meant to support law enforcement and will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Trump was initially set to appear in Janesville on October 3rd but canceled the trip after his diagnosis of coronavirus.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is expecting a big turnout and has closed Highway 51 between Highway 11 and Townline Road, beginning at 9 a.m.

Blackhawk Technical College is the designated parking lot for the event.

Drivers are urged to use County Road G to get to campus.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories