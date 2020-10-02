President Trump’s trip to Janesville canceled

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus Friday, President Donald Trump has canceled his planned trip to Janesville this weekend.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the president’s trip to Wisconsin has been “postponed indefinitely.”

The New York Times reports the president is showing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus — similar to the common cold.

The Times also spoke to an attendee of Trump’s Thursday night fundraiser in New Jersey, who said the president appeared lethargic.

“A person briefed on the matter said that Mr. Trump fell asleep at one point on Air Force One on the way back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night,” wrote the Times’ Maggie Haberman.

The Times says the White House is considering a videotaped statement from the president to show he’s doing well and things are operating as close to normal as possible.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

On Thursday, Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus. Later on Thursday night, the president and first lady Melania Trump began quarantining and underwent testing. Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

