Pretzel City Brewfest returns to Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – After a year hiatus, beer enthusiasts filled the streets of Downtown Freeport.

Pretzel City Brewfest brought in breweries from all across northern Illinois, and beer lovers were able to learn more about the brewing process.

Organizers said that they view the festivities as an extra holiday to connect with beer lovers around the region.

“We could not ask for better people to come to Brewfest,” said Nicole Hass, the Brand Director for Greater Freeport Partnership. “They are really some of the most fun loving, positive [people], just so excited to be out crowd, and we bring people in from across the region. We get visitors from over 100 miles away that absolutely love Pretzel City Brewfest.”

Organizers said that planning for next year’s Brewfest festivity is already in the works.

