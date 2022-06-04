ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pride Month kicked off the in “Forest City.”

The Office Niteclub, 513 E. State St., hosted an all day kick-off party in Downtown Rockford. It started with a car parade on Saturday afternoon. There were plenty of food trucks, vendors and live music as well. City leaders, including Mayor Tom McNamara, addressed the crowd later in the night.

The main event was an outdoor drag show.

“The world, the way that it is right now, a lot of people don’t feel comfortable in their skin and this event, like I said, it bringing everybody together. We’ve got people here from all ages, 80-years-old to 3-years-old,” said Kyra Hill, co-owner of The Office Niteclub. “It just brings everybody together and they can be themselves and be with friends and family in the community. It’s a big day for everybody to just come together and celebrate Pride Month.”

McNamara proclaimed June as “LGBTQ Pride Month” in Rockford for the first time in the city’s history last year.