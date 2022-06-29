ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Illinois primary is in the books, and as expected, voter turnout was low on Tuesday. However, there was improvement from past elections.

Of the 83,930 registered voters in the City of Rockford, just 14,522 cast a ballot. That is a little more than 17.3%. That number 6.11% in the 2021 primary, and 2017’s primary was only 5.64%.

There are 91,340 registered voters in Winnebago County, and 20,387 voted. That works out to be 22.3%. In the 2018 primary, 26.4% took part. In 2014, 17% went out to vote.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said that she was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

“Early voting started out kind of slow. We were kind of worried that people would not show up to the polls,” Gummow said. “We were also a little bit concerned that since the election was pushed back from March to June, that people would be distracted with summer activities; barbeques, mowing the lawn, going to the water parks, but we were very pleased that so many people actually turned out to cast their votes.”

Gummow won in Tuesday night’s primary, beating Michael Delgado by more than 10,000 votes. No Democrats ran for the position.