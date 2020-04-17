Prison kitchen employee helped Wisconsin inmates escape, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a kitchen employee at a Wisconsin prison helped two inmates to escape custody Thursday. They were apprehended in Rockford on Friday morning.

According to Rockford Police, James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, arrived at Miss Carly’s, a non-profit homeless shelter at 1125 5th Ave, around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the men were recognized by proprietor Carly Rice, and officers called to the scene and took the men into custody without incident.

The Portage, Wisconsin police department had issued a warning to citizens on Thursday, saying the two men escaped from the Columbia Correctional Facility. Portage is located 41 miles north of Madison.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say the pair escaped by climbing over two security fences at 4:35 a.m.

The escapees then were picked up at 5:54 a.m. outside a Piggly Wiggly in Ponyette. Investigators say the two already had left the Portage area before authorities were notified of their escape.

Police say Holly Marie Zimdahl, 46, of Pardeeville, was arrested as being party to the crime of escape. Zimdahl was a kitchen worker at the prison, police said.

Police say Deering was convicted of 3 counts of sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping, and a battery in prison charge.

Newman was convicted of discharging a firearm, escape, kidnapping and theft.

Police say agents from the FBI, US Marshals, US Department of Justice, and several other agencies were involved in the pursuit of the two men.

They are currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

