Pritzker adds ‘free exercise of religion’ as ‘essential’ in amended stay-at-home order

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker amended his extended stay-at-home order on Thursday to include the “free exercise of religion” as an essential activity.

Under the new language, church gatherings are limited to ten people, and says people can engage in worship “provided that such exercise must comply with Social Distancing Requirements and the limit on gatherings of more than 10 people in keeping with CDC guidelines for the protection of public health.”

The CDC guidelines say people should wear masks and remain 6 feet apart to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

“Religious organizations and houses of worship are encouraged to use online or drive-in services to protect the health and safety of their congregants,” according to the order.

On Thursday, Pastor Stephen Cassell, of The Beloved Church in Lena, filed a lawsuit against Pritzker and Stephenson County officials after receiving a “cease and desist” order from holding church services under the stay-at-home order.

Cassell said they intend to hold church services this Sunday.

