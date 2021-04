SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WTVO) — A member of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the governor’s press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh, the employee was not in close contact with Pritzker on Monday or the previous days.

The employee had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Gov. Pritzker himself has also received the vaccine.

All staff members who were in close contact with the employee will quarantine.