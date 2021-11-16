Pritzker announces $2.6 million grant to train aircraft mechanics in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced a $2.6 million investment for training of airplane mechanics at the Rockford airport on Tuesday.

State funds will be used to expand training for in-demand aviation mechanics and offer apprenticeship programs at AAR’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

“I’m proud to announce a $2.6 million investment to fast-track workforce development training for in-demand aviation mechanics right here at the Rockford airport, the fastest growing cargo airport in the world,” said Pritzker. “My administration is dedicated to rebuilding our economy by investing in people, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here. Thanks to this funding: AAR will create 50 new paid apprenticeships, multiplying its already successful model. Now, even more area residents will be able to enroll in specialized training for aviation mechanics.”

AAR plans to hire as many of 250 mechanics over the next year as part of a recent agreement with United Airlines.

“The continued growth at Rockford Airport is incredible. With the rapid expansion of AAR, this grant will help ensure our residents get the training and development they need to obtain livable wage jobs and pursue career opportunities with this fantastic employer right in our own community,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.