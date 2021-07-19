Pritzker announces 2022 re-election campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that he is running for re-election in 2022.

Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will run for a second term, the campaign announced in a statement.

Big news: I’m running for re-election.



We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021

“Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that — together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together,” Pritzker said.

“It has been my honor to work alongside Governor JB Pritzker these last few years to move Illinois in the right direction and lift up working families. From increasing the minimum wage, making historic investments in infrastructure and creating jobs, to expanding access to health care and bringing fiscal stability back to state government, we’ve made real progress for the people of Illinois,” said Stratton.

Pritzker, a Democrat, will face competition from a Republican challenger. Currently, Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-58th Dist) and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) will seek the nomination.

