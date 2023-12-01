CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced an additional $4 million in funding to provide meals to migrants who have arrived in Chicago.

According to Pritzker’s office, the state has supplied $10.5 million since June 2023. The additional funding consists of $2 million in taxpayer funds and a $2 million match through the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

“In Illinois – we welcome asylum seeking families with dignity and that means ensuring they don’t go hungry,” said Pritzker. “The State is continuing to make strategic investments in the absence of the resources and coordination we continue to advocate for from Congress and the federal government.”

The funding is expected to provide meals through the end of 2023.

Illinois has spent $160 million, via the Illinois Department of Human Services, to create a path to self-sufficiency for migrants who have arrived on buses from border states. The plan consists of a new intake center, shelter, and case management to transition migrants into the workforce.

In addition, taxpayers have contributed $478 million to house and care for migrants between 2023 and 2024.

To supply meals for new arrivals, the Food Depository has been working in partnership with more than 15 minority-owned restaurants and caterers based in neighborhoods across Chicago, according to a press release.