Pritzker announces eight-part plan for clean energy, utility accountability

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker released an eight-part plan for a clean energy economy in Illinois, which includes calls for tighter controls on utility companies like ComEd.

It also asks the State for better tools to battle climate change and harmful pollution.

“When it comes to clean energy innovation, Illinois is a leader in the Midwest, and by working together we can build on that progress to protect consumers and the climate,” said Governor Pritzker.

Pritzker said that energy legislation passed in Springfield should center around eight key principles:

Strengthen Utility Company Transparency and Ethics Requirements Expand Consumer Affordability Protections Make Illinois a Renewable Energy Leader and Phase Out Dirty Power Implement a Market-Based Solution That Supports Clean Power and Clean Air Electrify and Decarbonize Illinois’ Transportation Sector Support Communities Transitioning to Clean Energy Advance Equity in the Growing Clean Energy Economy Enhance Energy Efficiency in Illinois

The Governor says the effort will create a large number of clean energy jobs, with the goal of making Illinois a completely renewable energy state by 2050.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association said it is already doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint. Its leaders say all energy supplies, including coal and gas, need to be protected.

The group also worries that Pritzker’s plan provides no safeguards for increased energy costs.

“We look forward to working with the governor and policymakers about the best way to move forward, rather than simply imposing artificial goals,” the IMA said in a statement.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

