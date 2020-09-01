Pritzker announces stricter restrictions for Region 4 as coronavirus cases continue to rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday announced a stricter set of coronavirus mitigation efforts for the Metro East region as COVID-19 infections there continue to climb.

The area, consisting of counties around St. Louis, was subject to an initial set of restrictions on August 18th, as the region saw COVID-19 testing positivitiy rates climb above 8% for three consecutive days.

Two weeks later, the rolling 7-day positivity rate has climbed to 9.6%.

The new restrictions will go into effect tomorrow, September 2nd. They include:

Bars
• No indoor service
• All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00am the following day
• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
• Tables should be 6 feet apart
• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
• No dancing or standing indoors
• Reservations required for each party
• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants
• No indoor dining or bar service
• All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00 a.m. the following day
• Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
• Reservations required for each party
• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)
• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity
• No party buses
• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Indoor visitation in long-term care settings and off-site outings were, and will continue to be, prohibited under the additional mitigation measures.

The IDPH says the region can return to Phase 4 once its 14-day positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5%.

