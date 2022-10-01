(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and State Senator Darren Bailey faced off in their first debate of the general election campaign Friday.

A 45 minute virtual meeting, sponsored by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, took place. Pritzker said that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backwards, while Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives.

The event largely focused on questions about public safety, economics and abortion rights. Two upcoming governor’s debates will be broadcast on FOX 39.

The first debate will be on Thursday, while the second will take place October 18.