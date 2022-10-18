(WTVO) — The major party candidates for Illinois governor faced off on the debate stage Tuesday for the second and last time.

Early voting is already underway in Illinois, and polls show Democratic Governor JB Pritzker with a double-digit lead over Republican State Senator Darren Bailey. Tuesday night offered a chance for Bailey to shake things up.

There were plenty of interruptions like in the first debate. Abortion, education, the state budget and public safety were all discussed.

Voters have pointed to the economy as the issue they are most worried about, and Bailey pushed his zero-based budget.

“Maybe, people don’t understand what that means, but that means accounting for every dollar that’s spent. Governor Pritzker hasn’t even read the 5,000-page budget he’s created over the last four years. No one knows what’s in it. And, as a matter of fact, just this last year, $2 billion dollars of fraudulent payments were discovered in the Department of Employment. Governor Pritzker ignored it. He didn’t do anything about it,” Bailey said.

“I think we should lower taxes, just as I have with the $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan, but I also want to point out that I cut $700 million in the midst of this terrible pandemic that we’ve gone through to make sure we could make ends meet for the state. We’ve got to balance the budget. That’s how you make sure you can provide tax relief for families all across Illinois, as I have,” Pritzker countered.

Election day is November 8.