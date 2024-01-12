CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — With Chicago’s temperatures about to plunge below zero, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, asking him to stop sending migrants to the city.

“While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves. Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state,” Pritzker said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the City, Chicago has received an estimated 34,562 migrants since Abbott and other governors of states along the southern border began busing them northward, saying the federal government’s inaction at stemming illegal migration is overwhelming their resources.

Pritzker has called Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” a “cheap political stunt” in the past.

“Your callousness, sending buses and planes full of migrants in this weather, is now life-threatening to every one of the arrivals,” Pritzker wrote in his letter. “Hundreds of children’s and families’ health and survival are at risk due to your actions.”

Pritzker added that his administration is working on plans to deter more planes carrying migrants from Texas to Illinois.

“In general, you can’t tell a group of people or an aircraft that it can’t come somewhere,” Pritzker said. “On the other hand, there are lots of things that I think would be a significant deterrent and they are already working.”

Recently, migrants expected to be bussed to Chicago from Rockford’s airport were dropped off across Chicagoland, leading to a scramble amongst suburban leadership to regain control of a growing problem.

While a statewide policy could help reduce confusion and streamline migrant travel, Pritzker has been pessimistic about the state’s ability to implement one.

The state opened its first migrant shelter this week, as part of a $160 million investment that also includes an intake center and heated tents for migrants within the city’s “landing zone” at 800 S. Desplaines Street, which is designed to process migrants and help them advance to other destinations.

Chicago is one of several cities nationwide that declared itself a “sanctuary” for noncitizens and does not comply with federal immigration authorities.