SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling on the U.S. Census Bureau to review the state’s population.

He said in letters to the agency that Illinois’ total population was undercounted by about 2% based on data from the Census Bureau.

Pritzker said that some places where the population counts are higher than what the Census reported includes student housing, correctional facilities and nursing homes.

Any changes to the Census count could impact how much federal dollars the state gets for certain programs like Medicare.

“If you can show that you have more people than the Census gave you credit for initially, then you can, you will capture more dollars, and you will capture dollars at the expense of someone else, since you’re, you know, another state,” said Kent Redfield, UIS professor emeritus.

Illinois’ population stood at more than 12.5 million as of last July, down from the more than 12.8 million people counted in the 2020 Census.