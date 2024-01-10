CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the state’s economic development milestones at the new Salesforce Tower in downtown Chicago.

“Over the past several years, we’ve seen exceptional tech giants expand their foothold in Chicago as their leaders read the writing on the wall—Illinois business is stronger than ever, and there’s no better place to expand and grow,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Salesforce is shining example of that commitment, and their new downtown tower will be an engine for economic growth and innovation right in the center of the greatest city in the world.”

According to the governor’s office, Illinois tripled investments that were incentivized through the state’s Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) and Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) programs to nearly $3 billion since 2022.

Over the course of a year, the number of new jobs created by EDGE and REV jumped more than 60 percent, from 2,691 to 4,329 with the number of retained jobs increasing exponentially, from 204 to 3,127, Pritzker’s office said.

The governor pointed to EV battery maker Gotion’s deal to build a gigafacotry in Manteno; Manner Polymer building a solar powered PVC compounding plant in Mt. Vernon; Prysmian Group’s Du Quoin expansion to build cables for electric vehicles; and Microlink Devices manufacturing solar cells in Niles.

Pritzker also highlighted the opening of Amazon Prime datacenters in Elk Grove; a $257 million Metro Edge Development Partners datacenter in Chicago; Serverfarm’s CH1 datacenter in Chicago; and the opening of Meta’s new $1 billion datacenter in DeKalb.

The state also announced record high income from the film industry, with nearly $700 million in 2022.