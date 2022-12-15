CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment at Illinois AFL-CIO & Chicago Federation of Labor Workers’ victory celebration in Chicago.

The measure got 54.5% of a yes vote in the Illinois Midterm election in November.

“Illinois holds a rich union history; from the 1887 Haymarket Affair to the 1894 Pullman Strike, Illinois laborers have been at the forefront of fighting for fair wages, reasonable hours, and safe working conditions,” said Pritzker. “This is a major win for workers rights that will outlast any single politicians’ term and enshrine a key right for Illinoisans for generations to come.”

The “Worker’s Rights Amendment” makes it a constitutional right to collectively bargain or join a union in Illinois. It would also stop any laws from being able to change or restrict the process of joining a union.

Unions groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize.

Business groups and conservatives opposed the measure, saying they think it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes, and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.