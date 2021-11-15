Pritzker coming to Belvidere to sign electric vehicle manufacturing bill

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. Not everyone’s happy with Gov. Pritzker’s budget proposal. But the “pain,” the deep cuts and the across-the-board tax increases which the Democrat predicted would follow last fall’s amendment to generate more income tax revenue, which voters defeated, hasn’t materialized. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker will be in Belvidere on Tuesday to sign a bill promising electric vehicle manufacturing incentives.

The signing will take place at the Rock Valley College Advanced Technology Center, at 1400 Big Thunder Boulevard, at 9 a.m.

Pritkzer will be joined by Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford), who was the chief sponsor of the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act.

“In order to help get our state and local economy back on track after the difficulties we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we are working to bring as many high-paying jobs into our communities as possible,” said Vella. “This legislation will ensure that Illinois is an attractive destination for the booming electric vehicle manufacturing industry, potentially securing thousands of jobs for residents in the Rockford area and across the state. I look forward to continuing to work with the business community to create and keep as many jobs in our state as possible.”

The legislation provides tax incentives to electric vehicle manufacturers and electric vehicle part manufacturers that invest in capital improvements in their Illinois-based manufacturing plants in addition to creating new jobs.