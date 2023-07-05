SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker commemorated U.S. ambulances on Wednesday that will be shipped to Ukraine next month.

“U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine” and the UA Resistance Foundation have delivered 38 ambulances to the war-torn country so far. They will have delivered 51 ambulances, eight fire engines and five SUVs when this latest shipment arrives.

Eleven of those ambulances, as well as three fire engines, are from Illinois.

Pritzker signed several of the donated vehicles at Schiller Park’s UA Resistance Foundation on Wednesday.

“I wanna say how proud I am that this group of people, who are here in Illinois, they are Illinoisans and working with the consul general from Ukraine, also here in Chicago, are making such a big difference in this important conflict,” Pritzker said. “I must say, they are saving lives.”

Several ambulances have been destroyed in combat. The founder of “U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine” said that one of them was in service for two-and-a-half months, transporting about 20 wounded people per day.