Pritzker congratulates Rockford on Hard Rock Casino vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker offered congratulations to Rockford Friday on after the Illinois Gaming Board approved preliminary plans for the Hard Rock Casino project.

Pritzker was in town to tour the COVID-19 vaccination site at Auburn High School.

“I want to begin by offering my congratulations to all of the community members and elected officials who worked so hard to get that new casino for Rockford,” Pritzker said.

He also commended Mayor Tom McNamara for advocating for the casino over the years.