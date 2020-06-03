Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Stephenson County as unrest continues statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker expanded his disaster proclamation for counties under threat of looting and destruction to include Stephenson County on Wednesday.

The expanded proclamation is meant to aid local jurisdictions in efforts to keep their communities safe, and added Lake, Peoria, Rock Island, Williamson and Stephenson to the previously declared counties of Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Sangamon and Will.

According to a press release, “These counties represent 1) a threat for looting or destruction through planned protests, 2) home to critical infrastructure, or 3) where the state has received requests for state assistance or resources.”

The Governor activated a total of 625 soldiers from the Illinois National Guard to assist the Illinois State Police and local authorities combat looting and violence in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Of those National Guard soldiers, 375 were assigned to the City of Chicago.

