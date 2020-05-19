Pritzker defends family’s travel to Wisconsin during stay-at-home order

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritkzer said he and his family have been spending time on their horse farm in Wisconsin, saying they’re doing an essential function.

According to the Chicago Tribune, some have called the travel a violation of his own stay-at-home order.

“I just will say we have a working farm. They’re there now. There are animals on that farm, that is an essential function to take care of animals at a farm, so that’s what they’re doing,” Pritzker said.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said Pritzker and his family have been living in Chicago but have visited the farm in Racine.

The Governor said his wife and daughter were originally in Florida when the shelter-in-place order was issued there.

