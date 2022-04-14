ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has rejected a clemency plea from Gina Colwell, who received a 7 1/2 year sentence for sexually abusing two children in incidents dating back to 2016.

Roscoe Police said they received complaints against Colwell in February 2016. During the investigation, detectives determined that Colwell abused one child multiple times between 2014 and 2016, and abused another minor child as well.

Colwell has currently served 17 months of her sentence.

Over 5,000 people signed a petition protesting Colwell’s early release, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.