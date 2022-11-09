(WTVO) — JB Pritzker secured his second term as Illinois governor Tuesday night, but his victory speech is already fueling speculation that he could have another office in mind.

He spoke to reporters Wednesday morning for the first time since he won reelection. He denied any rumors that he may be weighing a presidential run.

National outlets have pegged Pritzker as a potential Democratic contender if current President Joe Biden chooses to not run again in 2024, but the clock is now starting on his second term.

“Well, Illinoisans made their decision, a decision that we should be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring,” Pritzker said. “Yesterday, working families won. Children won. Those who have been left out and left behind won. Our economy won. Democracy won, and I can’t wait to get back to work.”