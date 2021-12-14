Pritzker denies rumors of a presidential run

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — At a Tuesday press conference, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker addressed rumors that he is considering a presidential run.

A recent New York Times story mentioned Prtizker’s name in a potential “Plan B” presidential candidate, brought on by declining poll numbers for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Pritzker denied the notion entirely, saying his main priority “is and always has been the people of Illinois.”

“I have never spoken privately with anybody or publicly about that, first of all. And second, I love my job as governor of Illinois, and I intend to keep doing it on behalf of the working families of Illinois,” he said to reporters.

Pritzker said his focus is on education, health care, and growing the state’s economy.