BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A week after Stellantis announced that it would idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant, it has been learned that Governor JB Pritzker thought an electric vehicle deal was about to happen.

A letter from the local UAW states that Pritzker had a call with Stellantis last Friday that he thought was going to “land the plane” on an EV deal, but that is when the car company told him that they were idling the plant. He said that he had no idea.

The letter goes on to say that the UAW president has been talking with President Joe Biden and Stellantis for the last week, trying to secure something in Belvidere.