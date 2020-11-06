Pritzker, Durbin, Duckworth call on Madigan to resign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ Democratic governor says Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan should step down as chairman of the state Democratic Party. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday agreed with the state’s senior U.S. senator, Dick Durbin, that the longtime political powerbroker’s implication in a federal bribery investigation hurt Democrats in Tuesday’s elections.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth agreed with Pritzker’s comments, and also called for Madigan to step down as Illinois House speaker.
The Justice Department has implicated Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, in a decade-long bribery scheme in which utility giant ComEd has admitted participating.
