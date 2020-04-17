Pritzker enlists Shedd Aquarium penguins for social distancing PSA

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritkzer has enlisted the help of Wellington the penguin to demonstrate and promote social distancing in a new PSA.

In the video, Pritzker walks with the penguins through Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

“Every resident of our state, whether you’re 8 or 80-years-old, has an important role in keeping us all healthy,” Pritzker said. “Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now, even Wellington agrees.”

“We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe,” said Shedd Aquarium President and CEO Bridget Coughlin, Ph.D.

The video is part of Pritzker’s “All In Illinois” initiative, which has also included PSAs from Chance the Rapper, Jane Lynch and other celebrities.

