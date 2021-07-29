Pritzker expands affordable housing funding and incentives

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Thursday to help struggling residents across Illinois.

The first of the two new laws creates a COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant program. $75 million in federal relief funds will help build or renovate affordable rental housing in communities designated by the state as hardest hit by the pandemic.

The other law gives low-income families priority access to the state’s Utility Bill Assistance program and expands access to undocumented residents.

“These two new laws mark another step forward by state government on our collective mission to ensure all our residents have the basic foundation upon which to build a successful future for themselves and their families,” said Pritzker. “To date, our COVID-19 relief dollars have helped more than 289,000 families pay their utility bills and over 76,000 families stay in their homes, with tens of thousands more to come. With this legislation, we’ll fund 3,500 new affordable rental units – changing the lives of thousands more families for the better.”

The state hopes to create 3,500 affordable homes and apartments by the end of 2024.