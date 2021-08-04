Pritzker expected to announce mask mandates for Illinois schools

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide school mandate on Wednesday.

According to WLS, Pritzker’s decision comes because of a rise in the number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 among young people.

The governor, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised mask wearing to reduce the spread of the Delta variant, which is said to be a more contagious strain which spreads easily. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the outbreak is “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” because nearly all hospital admissions and deaths are among those who hadn’t been immunized.

Pritzker’s announcement comes as businesses are taking it upon themselves to require mask wearing indoors, even for vaccinated individuals.

The Illinois Restaurant Association hopes individual restaurants will be allowed to make their own decisions. Many were shut down permanently under the strain of last summer’s government ordered lockdowns.

COVID-19 deaths and newly confirmed infections across the U.S. are still dramatically lower than they were over the winter.

In Illinois on Tuesday, 8 people died of COVID-19 related illness, and 2,682 new cases were reported by the IDPH. Another 1,107 patients were in the hospital. Of those, 243 were in the ICU and 103 were on ventilators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.