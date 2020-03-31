Pritzker expected to extend Illinois’ stay-at-home order

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce Tuesday an extension of the stay-at-home order beyond April 7th.
WLS is reporting that it is not yet known how long the order will be extended, but it is expected to be announced at the Governor’s 2:30 p.m. CDT press briefing.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,057 cases, including 73 deaths, in 52 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
