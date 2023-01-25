DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday that he expected a series of lawsuits filed against the state’s ban on semi-automatic firearms to be resolved in months.

“We’re gonna have to play all this out in state courts for the next several months and there’s a federal case as well that’ll be carried out,” Pritzker said.

Four separate lawsuits have been filed against the ban, which went into effect on January 1st, 2023, and outlawed the sale of 170 weapons. The new law also requires current owners of semi-automatic weapons to register them with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

An Illinois judge granted a restraining order absolving 866 individuals and gun store owners from following the law, until the case can be heard in court.

“This Court finds that the Defendants unequivocally and egregiously violated the Three Readings Rule of the Illinois Constitution in order to circumvent the Constitutional requirements and avoid public discourse,” Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison wrote in his ruling.

Pritzker responded, saying, “Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation.”

A federal lawsuit, brought the by Illinois State Rifle Association and a number of gun stores statewide, claims the law violates the U.S. Constitution.

The Governor also said the lawsuits don’t represent a majority of Illinois residents. “These are folks who were in the super minority among the public, super minority in terms of elected officials, people who lost elections,” Pritzker said, referring to former opponent, Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia).

A number of county sheriffs have publicly pledged not to enforce the ban, claiming it violates their oath of office, including sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb and Boone.

