Pritzker extends Illinois moratorium on evictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Renters and homeowners who are financially struggling during the pandemic will see Illinois eviction moratorium extended again.

It would have expired on Saturday, but Gov. JB Pritzker says he’s looking at the assistance package that’s being debated on Capitol Hill as part of the COVID-19 relief bill.

Pritzker said he’ll consider how to adjust the moratorium based on how money is allocated to the state.

The Governor issued his first moratorium on March 14th of last year.

In February, President Biden extended the federal moratorium on eviction and foreclosures through June.