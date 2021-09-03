Pritzker extends vaccination deadline for teachers, healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday the deadline for teachers and hospital workers to get vaccinated has been extended, from September 5th to September 19th.

The extended deadline came at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association and several teachers unions.

On August 26th, the Governor mandated indoor masks for all Illinois residents and required all educators P-12 and higher, and healthcare workers, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or get regular tests.

The mandate returned Illinois to a level of mitigations not seen since before vaccines were available, and applies to everyone in the state over the age of 2-years-old.

The mask mandate went into effect on Monday, August 30th.

Teachers and staff at pre-k-12 schools as well as personnel and students at higher education institutions are required to receive the vaccine. Workers and students in applicable settings must receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccination by September 19, 2021. Second doses of the vaccine must be received by 30 days after the first dose.

“The Illinois Health and Hospital Association applauds Governor Pritzker’s extension to the deadline by which the testing requirement must be implemented,” said IHA President & CEO A.J. Wilhelmi. “We share the Governor’s goal of vaccinating healthcare workers against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their families, patients and communities against severe disease, long-term health consequences and possible death. Hospitals continue to be on the frontlines fighting the pandemic during this latest surge of the virus, while simultaneously continuing to make progress in vaccinating healthcare workers. The Governor’s welcome announcement will grant hospitals additional time to meet the testing requirement.”