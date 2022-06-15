(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be on the campaign trail over the next five months, running for another term as governor, but a recent announcement has some speculating he has another office in mind; the Oval Office.

The rumor started this week when Pritzker announced that he would be going to New Hampshire’s annual democratic convention. Pritzker flat out denied the idea on Wednesday.

He said that he is going to the convention to help out other Democratic governor candidates gain some momentum with their own campaigns.

“I can’t tell you anything other than I love the job that I have,” Pritzker said. “It’s why I’m running for reelection as governor of our state, and I intend to continue to do a good job for the people of the state for the next four years.”

Pritzker’s denial is not stopping his political opponents from using this against him, however. GOP candidate for governor Richard Irvin attacked Pritzker for the trip.

Irvin said that “the quickest way to run for president is to pick the easiest person to beat in your reelection for governor. Presidential hopeful Pritzker knows a vote for Irvin is a vote for change in Illinois and a vote for Bailey is a vote for his reelection as governor and beyond.”