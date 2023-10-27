LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker attended the launch of a new Illinois-built DC Fast Charger for electric vehicles.

Fast charging stations, also known as Level 3 chargers, can output power of up to 350 kW and recharge the car’s battery in less than 30 minutes, depending on the model.

By contrast, the more readily available Level 2 chargers, often found in business parking lots, output up to only 19 kW and are typically used for overnight charging.

EVBox, in Libertyville, announced that its Troniq Modular DC Fast Charger is the culmination of thirteen years of business in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE) which saw it deliver over 500,000 charging ports to local and global customers.

“I’m proud to work closely with industry partners, like EVBox, to advance our shared clean energy goals and accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles,” said Pritzker. “Major EV, EV parts, and renewable energy manufacturers have chosen to locate or expand operations in Illinois thanks to our competitive incentives, unmatched infrastructure, world-class workforce, and commitment to the clean energy economy. We’ve increased our EVs on the road by 44 percent in just the last 10 months — a testament to the explosive growth rates we can facilitate when EVs are more accessible and more affordable for consumers.”

As part of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Illinois has awarded $12.6 million for 350 fast-charging ports across the state, with the goal of having 1 million EVs on the roads by 2030.

Illinois’ Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act offers incentives for companies that manufacture EVs, and parts or components for EVs.

Recently, it supported Chinese company Gotion‘s plan to build a $2 billion EV battery gigafactory in Mateno, Manner Polymers’ new facility in Mount Vernon, and company expansions for TCCI in Decatur, Prysmian Group in Du Quoin, and MicroLink Devices in Niles.

Illinois is also home to Rivian, which manufactures EV pickup trucks and SUVs in Normal, and Lion Electric, which builds EV school buses in Joliet.

The Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program offers $4,000 off the price of a new EV, and $1,500 off the cost of an electric motorcycle, with money made available from the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.