Pritzker ‘hopeful’ for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino final approval

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While in town, Gov. JB Pritzker was also asked about the proposed Hard Rock Casino project in Rockford.

In February, the Illinois Gaming Board gave the proposal preliminary approval. However, a final license has yet to be issued.

Pritzker says he has no control over the decision, but is optimistic.

“All I can tell you is progress, real progress has been made. I know there’s a lot of excitement and anticipation. So, you know, I’m hopeful that I will be able to come here for the opening of that as well,” Gov. Pritzker said.

If approved, Hard Rock will have nearby competition after Wisconsin gave final approval to plans for a $405 million Ho-Chunk Casino in Beloit.