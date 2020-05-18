Pritzker: Illinois businesses can face misdemeanor for not complying with stay-at-home order

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker offered some clarification on his emergency rule that would allow local law enforcement to charge business owners with a misdemeanor for violating his stay-at-home order.

The change took effect Friday when the rules were filed, but legislators on a bipartisan committee have the chance to review it on Wednesday. If they don’t reject it, it’ll remain in effect for 150 days.

Class A misdemeanors are punished by a fine between $75 and $2,500.

“For business owners who are putting people at risk and aren’t following gradual reopen plan, there are a limited set of warnings and then penalties than can be invoked,” Pritzker said.

“Defiance after a warning from law enforcement or a state cease-and-desist letter, the state can revoke liquor license or impose closure order,” Pritzker said.

“A Class A misdemeanor is less than revoked license, but lets law enforcement act on the offense,” he said.

The penalty can only be applied to businesses, not people who refuse to wear a mask. Pritzker said local law enforcement can use their own discretion on a case by case basis.

Pritzker faced protests over the weekend for his decision to create the emergency rule. “I have to admit, I am worried about my family’s safety. You saw some of the signs, you saw…some of the people were carrying those signs with Swastikas and pictures of Adolf Hitler and references to me and my family. Yeah, I’m concerned. But I also want you to know that I am undeterred from the path that we’re on. I think we’re doing the right thing. The vast majority of people in Illinois are doing the right thing.”

