Pritzker: 2,048 healthcare workers being sent to overwhelmed Illinois hospitals

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois is sending 2,048 additional healthcare workers to hospitals in the state in danger of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

Pritzker said Illinois is accepting help from medical professionals across the country to bolster staffing numbers at hospitals and medical facilities reach full capacity in their intensive care wards.

The governor also made a plea to 8 million vaccinated Illinoisians to encourage hesitant friends and neighbors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s “On the Fence” awareness campaign.

The campaign, which includes new commercials and ad messaging, is designed to improve vaccination numbers as cases in the state surge.

Illinois Public Health Department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said less than 1% of vaccinated people are currently being hospitalized for severe COVID-19 illness.

The governor also said the state remains committed to keeping children in school and is acquiring COVID-19 testing supplies and protective equipment to support teachers.

Pritzker announced last Wednesday that was isolating after coming in contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.