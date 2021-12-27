Pritzker: Illinois hospitalizations up as COVID-19 surges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois health officials and the governor offered a dire warning about the latest surge of COVID-19.

Nearly 10,000 new COVID cases were reported on Monday, according to the state. More than 21,000 were reported on Friday, which was a single day record, though those numbers have dropped through the weekend.

However, hospitalizations in Illinois are up by more than 11% since Thursday.

Illinois is more than doubling personnel and staffing at regional vaccination sites to slow the spread, and officials urged caution as people continue to gather for the holidays.

“Every single event being held during this holiday season will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests, Delta and or Omicron,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “One or both could be there.”

“I’m going to continue to do everything possible to protect all of the people of the state, whatever your vaccine status,” added Governor J.B. Pritzker. “But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us.”

Pritzker did not announce any new mitigation efforts.